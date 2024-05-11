HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.54

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 12002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get HNI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

HNI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 94.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $832,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.