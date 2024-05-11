Holcim AG (HCMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5685 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Holcim Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Holcim has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.
About Holcim
