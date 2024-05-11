HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
