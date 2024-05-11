Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 142123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Honey Badger Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 3,076,923 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

