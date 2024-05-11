Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,765,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

