H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 188.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.300 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 3,575,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,383. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

