HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $635.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $635.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.95. 1,034,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.08. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

