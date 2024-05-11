HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $730.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.08. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

