Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HPP. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,569.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,006,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 979,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

