Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 1.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $329.35 and last traded at $328.33. Approximately 187,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,949,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

