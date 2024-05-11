Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $714.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

