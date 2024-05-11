HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 8.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 961,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,412,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 797.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA



HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

