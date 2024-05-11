Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $152.20 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

