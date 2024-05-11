Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $141.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $152.20 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

