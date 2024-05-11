iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.72.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial stock opened at C$91.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

