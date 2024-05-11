iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.72.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$91.36. 379,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

