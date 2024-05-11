IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 829,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,416. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in IAC by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 66.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.