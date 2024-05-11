Iams Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

