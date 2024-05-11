Iams Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 4,709,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

