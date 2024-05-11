Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.