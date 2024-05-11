Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 462,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 210,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,045. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

