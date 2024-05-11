Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 946,580 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

