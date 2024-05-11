Iams Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.