Iams Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.