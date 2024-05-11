Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,913,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,016,270. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

