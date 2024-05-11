Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,931,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

