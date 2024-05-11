Iams Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $97.42 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

