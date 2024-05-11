Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in Amgen by 2,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average is $282.14. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

