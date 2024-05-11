Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

