Iams Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

NVO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $128.42. 3,081,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

