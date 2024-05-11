IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Zacks reports. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. IBEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

IBEX Stock Up 5.4 %

IBEX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 51,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,080. The firm has a market cap of $255.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $117,735.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

