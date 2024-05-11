IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.82. 526,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,895. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.42 and a 200-day moving average of $514.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

