IGM Biosciences’ (IGMS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGMS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 242,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,705. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

