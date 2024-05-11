Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

