Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ingredion by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $120.22. 426,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

