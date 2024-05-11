Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Stake Lowered by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 6.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.24. 234 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

