Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSE CVM opened at $1.43 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

