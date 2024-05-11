Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Buys £114.50 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 1 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £114.50 ($143.84) per share, with a total value of £114.50 ($143.84).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £112 ($140.70), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,873,728.64).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Judges Scientific stock opened at £120 ($150.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8,391.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. Judges Scientific plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,300 ($91.71) and a 1-year high of £120 ($150.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is £110.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,869.26.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,643.36%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

