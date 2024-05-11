Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Buys £114.50 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 1 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £114.50 ($143.84) per share, with a total value of £114.50 ($143.84).
Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £112 ($140.70), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,873,728.64).
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Judges Scientific stock opened at £120 ($150.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8,391.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. Judges Scientific plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,300 ($91.71) and a 1-year high of £120 ($150.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is £110.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,869.26.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
