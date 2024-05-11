Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £55,883 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($14.94) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,204.77).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,289 ($16.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,253.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.68. Keywords Studios plc has a one year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.55).

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

