Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $12,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

