Insider Buying: Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Insider Purchases A$20,218.95 in Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Free Report) insider Zorn Wong purchased 1,189,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,218.95 ($13,390.03).

Zorn Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Zorn Wong purchased 31,010,650 shares of Rectifier Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$527,181.05 ($349,126.52).

Rectifier Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rectifier Technologies Company Profile

Rectifier Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It operates in four segments: Electronic Components; Electricity generation/ Distribution and Defence; Transport and Telecommunication; and Electric vehicles.

