Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $59,100.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
