Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $59,100.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

