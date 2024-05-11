Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 16,273 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COUR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 1,586,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,577. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coursera by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

