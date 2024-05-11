Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $11,587.80 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $11,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

