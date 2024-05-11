Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 273 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

