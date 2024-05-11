Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $17,348.16 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $17,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of S opened at $21.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

