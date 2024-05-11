Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells 11,992 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

