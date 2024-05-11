Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $15,593.15 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $15,593.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,137.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,339.80.

On Monday, March 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $17,511.75.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $588.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sonos by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 230,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,013,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 16.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 13.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

