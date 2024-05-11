Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $75,750.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

