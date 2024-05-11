Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $135,940.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

