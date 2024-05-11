Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 9,735 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36.

On Friday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72.

VITL opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

